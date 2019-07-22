Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Sophiris Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

A -3.61 beta indicates that Akari Therapeutics Plc is 461.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc. is 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Sophiris Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s average target price is $4.83, while its potential upside is 368.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Sophiris Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 7.9%. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.