Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Forward Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 380.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 20.6%. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.