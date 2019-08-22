Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Forward Pharma A/S earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Risk and Volatility
Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 380.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s 137.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.37 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S has 74.5 and 74.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Akari Therapeutics Plc and Forward Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 20.6%. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Forward Pharma A/S.
Summary
Forward Pharma A/S beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 6 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
