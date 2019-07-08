Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.07
|0.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Enochian Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-191.7%
|-104.1%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-18.7%
|-16.7%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of -3.61 shows that Akari Therapeutics Plc is 461.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-10.12%
|-4.73%
|58.95%
|63.24%
|56.48%
|92.36%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|-3.88%
|-12.95%
|-22.78%
|-19.79%
|22.68%
|-16.93%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
