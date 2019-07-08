Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -16.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -3.61 shows that Akari Therapeutics Plc is 461.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Enochian Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% Enochian Biosciences Inc. -3.88% -12.95% -22.78% -19.79% 22.68% -16.93%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Enochian Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.