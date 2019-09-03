Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|50880.31
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Edesa Biotech Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Akari Therapeutics Plc and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Risk and Volatility
Akari Therapeutics Plc has a beta of -2.8 and its 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. is 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.27 beta.
Liquidity
Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and has 9 Quick Ratio. Edesa Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 25.9% of Edesa Biotech Inc. shares. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Edesa Biotech Inc. has -10.62% weaker performance.
Summary
Edesa Biotech Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
