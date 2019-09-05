Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

This is a contrast between Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cronos Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cronos Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Cronos Group Inc.’s average target price is $19.75, while its potential upside is 70.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 9.35%. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Cronos Group Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.