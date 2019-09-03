Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 45.18 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cellectis S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -2.8. Cellectis S.A.’s 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is 9.7. Cellectis S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cellectis S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cellectis S.A.’s average price target is $38.67, while its potential upside is 217.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Cellectis S.A. has -12.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cellectis S.A. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.