Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s current beta is -2.8 and it happens to be 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 10 and 10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus target price and a 349.29% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 97%. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.