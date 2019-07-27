Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 519.13 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akari Therapeutics Plc and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Akari Therapeutics Plc and Ardelyx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -3.61 beta, while its volatility is 461.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ardelyx Inc. has a 1.96 beta and it is 96.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Ardelyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Ardelyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.