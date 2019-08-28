Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akari Therapeutics Plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.