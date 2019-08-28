Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Akari Therapeutics Plc and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
