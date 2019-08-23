Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 66 115.14 N/A -2.68 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AnaptysBio Inc. are 17 and 17 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 76.18% upside.

Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while AnaptysBio Inc. had bearish trend.

On 6 of the 8 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.