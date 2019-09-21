Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 5 142.60 N/A -2.95 0.00

Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s current beta is -2.8 and it happens to be 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders are 57.08%. Comparatively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.