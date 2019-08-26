Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.54 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akari Therapeutics Plc and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its -2.8 beta. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus target price and a 424.48% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 73.4% respectively. Insiders owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.