Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Comparing side by side

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Zafgen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Zafgen Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Zafgen Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.6%
|-52.8%
Volatility and Risk
Akari Therapeutics Plc’s current beta is -2.8 and it happens to be 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. is 148.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.48 beta.
Liquidity
1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc. Its rival Zafgen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Analyst Recommendations
Akari Therapeutics Plc and Zafgen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Zafgen Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 602.55% and its average price target is $6.67.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 81.8% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders are 57.08%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.14% of Zafgen Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Zafgen Inc.
|-13.33%
|-22.22%
|-64.45%
|-78.89%
|-91.17%
|-81.62%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Zafgen Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.