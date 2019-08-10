Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Comparison side by side

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.70
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
Volatility and Risk
Akari Therapeutics Plc has a beta of -2.8 and its 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Akari Therapeutics Plc and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 consensus price target and a 212.44% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
