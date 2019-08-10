Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Comparison side by side

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.70 N/A -4.06 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility and Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a beta of -2.8 and its 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.84 beta which makes it 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 consensus price target and a 212.44% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.