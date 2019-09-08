Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 339 4.44 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akari Therapeutics Plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s volatility measures that it’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -2.8 beta. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc. Its rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.25, which is potential 45.63% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 73.9%. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.