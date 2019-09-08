Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|339
|4.44
|N/A
|20.54
|14.84
Table 1 demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Akari Therapeutics Plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|29.2%
|21.4%
Risk and Volatility
Akari Therapeutics Plc’s volatility measures that it’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -2.8 beta. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.
Liquidity
1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc. Its rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|1
|2.33
Competitively the average target price of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $425.25, which is potential 45.63% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Akari Therapeutics Plc and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 73.9%. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.83%
|-3.73%
|-10.57%
|-27.42%
|-17.97%
|-18.4%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -18.4% weaker performance.
Summary
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.
