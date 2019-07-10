Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Comparison side by side

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.26 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akari Therapeutics Plc and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 and its Quick Ratio is 13. Rafael Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.