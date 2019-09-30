Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 63.66M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 462,943,522.99% -367% -151.7% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 1,510,750,391.57% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 17.35%. Insiders owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Summary

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.