Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Comparison side by side

Since Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 8.29M -3.37 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 462,943,522.99% -367% -151.7% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 156,403,290.32% -46.2% -31.9%

Volatility and Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s current beta is -2.8 and it happens to be 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.15 beta which is 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.