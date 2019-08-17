Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -2.8. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta and it is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 51.6%. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 17.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.