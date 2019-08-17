Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Contrasting side by side

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.87 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 59.69%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 84.5%. Insiders owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.