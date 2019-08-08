Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparing side by side

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.51 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc. Its rival Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.6 and 11.6 respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Denali Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Denali Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28, with potential upside of 48.38%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 84.5% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.