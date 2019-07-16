Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 47.09 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a beta of -3.61 and its 461.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CytRx Corporation’s 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is 8.8. CytRx Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.9% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.5% of CytRx Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.