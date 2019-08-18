Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparing side by side

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|33
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 6 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
