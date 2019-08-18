Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Comparing side by side

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cortexyme Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc. Its rival Cortexyme Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.