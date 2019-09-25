Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 15 1.81 N/A -7.16 0.00

Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Clovis Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -2.8 beta, while its volatility is 380.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Clovis Oncology Inc. has a 1.81 beta and it is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Clovis Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 183.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 0%. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Clovis Oncology Inc. has -41.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.