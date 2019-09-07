Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 14.78 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -2.8 beta. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 5.2%. Insiders held 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.