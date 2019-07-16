Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Comparison side by side

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 88 7.54 N/A 3.36 28.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s current beta is -3.61 and it happens to be 461.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 11.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. is $88, which is potential -6.09% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 47.7% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.13% are China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.56% -2.39% 16.36% 35.79% 12.76% 23.84%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has stronger performance than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 8 of the 9 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.