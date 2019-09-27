Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Contrasting side by side

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|2
|0.00
|8.82M
|-1.14
|0.00
|Celsion Corporation
|2
|0.00
|21.02M
|-0.55
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|461,659,251.50%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Celsion Corporation
|1,195,065,097.50%
|-51.1%
|-21.4%
Volatility & Risk
Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -2.8 beta, while its volatility is 380.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Celsion Corporation
|-1.13%
|-0.57%
|-20.45%
|-18.22%
|-35.19%
|24.11%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Celsion Corporation.
Summary
Celsion Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.
