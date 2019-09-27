Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) Contrasting side by side

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 0.00 21.02M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 461,659,251.50% -367% -151.7% Celsion Corporation 1,195,065,097.50% -51.1% -21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -2.8 beta, while its volatility is 380.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Celsion Corporation which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Celsion Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.