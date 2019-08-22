Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Comparison side by side

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 argenx SE 130 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and argenx SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Akari Therapeutics Plc and argenx SE Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, argenx SE’s average target price is $171.5, while its potential upside is 23.69%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 55.81% of argenx SE shares. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than argenx SE.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 5 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.