Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 72 4.85 N/A 2.13 35.95 Yelp Inc. 35 2.85 N/A 0.63 52.35

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Yelp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Akamai Technologies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 15% 13.6%

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yelp Inc.’s beta is 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akamai Technologies Inc. Its rival Yelp Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Yelp Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Akamai Technologies Inc. and Yelp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Yelp Inc. 1 6 3 2.30

Akamai Technologies Inc. has a -6.50% downside potential and an average price target of $76. Competitively the consensus price target of Yelp Inc. is $42.86, which is potential 23.41% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Yelp Inc. appears more favorable than Akamai Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akamai Technologies Inc. and Yelp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. -0.45% -0.04% 8.88% 8.01% -0.09% 25.44% Yelp Inc. -18.83% -7.03% -14.38% 3.13% -21.6% -5.89%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Yelp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Yelp Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.