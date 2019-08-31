Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Both Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 78 5.16 N/A 2.13 41.36 Remark Holdings Inc. 1 0.46 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akamai Technologies Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akamai Technologies Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 109.8% -17.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.62 beta means Akamai Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Remark Holdings Inc. is 89.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Remark Holdings Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Akamai Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$80 is Akamai Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -10.24%. Competitively Remark Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 804.05%. Based on the data given earlier, Remark Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Akamai Technologies Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akamai Technologies Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 21.8%. About 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.66% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29% Remark Holdings Inc. 3.81% 6.09% -28.98% -53.03% -73.24% -25.46%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. has 44.29% stronger performance while Remark Holdings Inc. has -25.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Remark Holdings Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.