Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 78 5.17 N/A 2.13 41.36 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.44 N/A -2.90 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akamai Technologies Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -618.4% -162.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta means Akamai Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 38.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Professional Diversity Network Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Akamai Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akamai Technologies Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s downside potential is -9.31% at a $80 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -25.91% -12.86% -46.02% 32.61% -49.15% 83%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.