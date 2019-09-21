Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN). The two are both Internet Information Providers companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 80 5.24 N/A 2.13 41.36 Jiayin Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Akamai Technologies Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% Jiayin Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akamai Technologies Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 Jiayin Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Akamai Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $80, and a -10.54% downside potential. Meanwhile, Jiayin Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential upside is 25.00%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Jiayin Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akamai Technologies Inc. and Jiayin Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 0% respectively. 0.6% are Akamai Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29% Jiayin Group Inc. -3.06% -1.97% 0% 0% 0% -7.8%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. has 44.29% stronger performance while Jiayin Group Inc. has -7.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Jiayin Group Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.