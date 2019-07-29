Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 74 5.00 N/A 2.13 35.95 Facebook Inc. 176 9.11 N/A 6.73 27.67

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Akamai Technologies Inc. and Facebook Inc. Facebook Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Akamai Technologies Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Facebook Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Akamai Technologies Inc. and Facebook Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% Facebook Inc. 0.00% 23.7% 20.1%

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s 0.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 38.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Facebook Inc. has a 0.94 beta and it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akamai Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Facebook Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.4 and has 5.4 Quick Ratio. Facebook Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akamai Technologies Inc. and Facebook Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Facebook Inc. 0 1 15 2.94

$76 is Akamai Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -9.44%. Facebook Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $204.11 consensus target price and a 2.18% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Facebook Inc. is looking more favorable than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.2% of Facebook Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.43% are Facebook Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. -0.45% -0.04% 8.88% 8.01% -0.09% 25.44% Facebook Inc. -1.73% 3.68% 13.53% 28.5% -0.2% 42.09%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Facebook Inc.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats Akamai Technologies Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.