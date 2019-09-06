Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Reaches $92.42 52-Week High; ROBERTET SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (RBTEF) SI Decreased By 50%

The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) hit a new 52-week high and has $99.81 target or 8.00% above today’s $92.42 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $14.59B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $99.81 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.17B more. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 183,197 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 23/05/2018 – Cramer’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI APPOINTS SCOTT LOVETT AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Commitment to OTT Video Streaming Performance, Quality and Security Front and Center at 2018 NAB Show

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.68 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $119.95M for 30.40 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.59 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 36.23 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold Akamai Technologies, Inc. shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies has $9600 highest and $58 lowest target. $80’s average target is -13.44% below currents $92.42 stock price. Akamai Technologies had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Evercore. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of AKAM in report on Monday, March 25 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9600 target.