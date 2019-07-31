Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Reaches $90.10 52-Week High; GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES ORDINARY (GLBXF) SI Increased By 126.67%

The stock of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) hit a new 52-week high and has $98.21 target or 9.00% above today’s $90.10 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $14.79B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 31 by Barchart.com. If the $98.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.33 billion more. The stock increased 7.22% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $90.1. About 2.06 million shares traded or 86.58% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 03/04/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES SCOTT LOVETT AS SVP, GLOBAL WEB SALES; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video); 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Mgmt, Operating Cmte to Work Toward Operating Margins of 30% in 2020; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – BOARD INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY ABOUT $417 MLN; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI ENTERS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT; 05/04/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WILLIAM “BILL” WAGNER TO AKAMAI BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 3

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:GLBXF) had an increase of 126.67% in short interest. GLBXF’s SI was 3,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 126.67% from 1,500 shares previously. With 4,300 avg volume, 1 days are for GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:GLBXF)’s short sellers to cover GLBXF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2808 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $15.32 million. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite. It has a 46.8 P/E ratio.

Another recent and important Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBXF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Substantial Upside In Globex Mining Enterprises – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2018.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akamai (AKAM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: SSTK, AKAM, VEEV – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Akamai’s (AKAM) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.79 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 35.32 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. 2,157 shares valued at $151,335 were sold by Ahola Aaron on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, February 14 Gemmell James sold $672,063 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) or 9,579 shares. $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was sold by Wheaton William.