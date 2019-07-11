Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) Contrasting side by side

Both Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 73 4.87 N/A 2.13 35.95 Weibo Corporation 58 5.39 N/A 2.47 23.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Akamai Technologies Inc. and Weibo Corporation. Weibo Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akamai Technologies Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Akamai Technologies Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Weibo Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% Weibo Corporation 0.00% 37.6% 19.1%

Risk and Volatility

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Weibo Corporation on the other hand, has 2.07 beta which makes it 107.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akamai Technologies Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, Weibo Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.9 while its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Weibo Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Akamai Technologies Inc. and Weibo Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Weibo Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $76, while its potential downside is -7.01%. On the other hand, Weibo Corporation’s potential upside is 57.50% and its consensus price target is $66.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Weibo Corporation seems more appealing than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.3% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares and 42.6% of Weibo Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Weibo Corporation has 7.41% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. -0.45% -0.04% 8.88% 8.01% -0.09% 25.44% Weibo Corporation -4.78% -14.01% -10.85% 3.2% -45.28% 0.96%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Weibo Corporation.

Summary

Weibo Corporation beats on 7 of the 11 factors Akamai Technologies Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device. It also provides third-party online games, including role playing, card, strategy, and real life simulation games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members; and develops mobile apps comprising Weibo Headlines that aggregates news and information from Weibo and other online sources, as well as Weibo Weather, a weather app. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display ads; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends to enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides products that allow its platform partners to link their Websites and mobile apps to its platform, enabling their users to share content to Weibo; application programming interfaces, which allow third-party developers to build apps to serve individual and organization users; Weibo Credit that allows its users to purchase in-game virtual items and other fee-based services on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of SINA Corporation.