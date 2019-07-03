Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Comparing side by side

Both Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 72 4.85 N/A 2.13 35.95 TuanChe Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Akamai Technologies Inc. and TuanChe Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Akamai Technologies Inc. and TuanChe Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% TuanChe Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.2 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akamai Technologies Inc. Its rival TuanChe Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. TuanChe Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akamai Technologies Inc. and TuanChe Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 TuanChe Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Akamai Technologies Inc. is $76, with potential downside of -6.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.6% of TuanChe Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of TuanChe Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. -0.45% -0.04% 8.88% 8.01% -0.09% 25.44% TuanChe Limited -6.52% -11.41% 2.48% 0% 0% -2.22%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance while TuanChe Limited has -2.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Akamai Technologies Inc. beats TuanChe Limited.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.