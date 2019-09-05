Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akamai Technologies Inc. has 90.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Akamai Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.80% 6.50% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Akamai Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. N/A 79 41.36 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Akamai Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Akamai Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 2.47 2.74

$80 is the average target price of Akamai Technologies Inc., with a potential downside of -11.97%. The rivals have a potential upside of 85.32%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Akamai Technologies Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Akamai Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akamai Technologies Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2. Competitively, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akamai Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akamai Technologies Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Summary

Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Akamai Technologies Inc.’s peers on 4 of the 5 factors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.