Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Contrasting side by side

Since Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies Inc. 75 5.15 N/A 2.13 41.36 DouYu International Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akamai Technologies Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) and DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5% DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DouYu International Holdings Limited are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Akamai Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akamai Technologies Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 3 3 2.43 DouYu International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Akamai Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $79, while its potential downside is -10.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akamai Technologies Inc. and DouYu International Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 90.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29% DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04%

For the past year Akamai Technologies Inc. has 44.29% stronger performance while DouYu International Holdings Limited has -15.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Akamai Technologies Inc. beats DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.