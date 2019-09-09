Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stake Increased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd; Doheny Asset Management Holds Holding in Uniqure N V F (QURE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 1329.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 5,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.82. About 1.73M shares traded or 25.19% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Second Independent Director at Later Date; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeln President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize; 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video); 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 3.53 million shares traded or 373.18% up from the average. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Anti; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American A; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 09/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V. | COLLER INTL PARTNERS V A LP: SC 13D/A; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 15,310 shares to 13,905 shares, valued at $928,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc F Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 51,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,450 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard St Bond Etf (BSV) by 4,065 shares to 56,615 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,193 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). L And S Advsr holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 24,081 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 794,215 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Jane Street Gp Lc has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 1,750 shares. 155,716 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 4,181 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 11,600 shares. Hbk Invs Lp reported 0% stake. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 49,010 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).