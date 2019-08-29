Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $487,008; Stillwater Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $479,076; Shares Rose

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 6.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 6,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 110,788 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, up from 104,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 772,051 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 04/04/2018 – Media Organizations’ Security Practices, Threats & Concerns Examined in New Akamai Research Report; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Form Financial Operating Committee; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 14/05/2018 – Akamai CEO Leighton Calls Cybersecurity ‘Fantastic Growth Engine’ (Video); 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES FREDERIC V. SALERNO CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – Akamai Announces New Enhancements to World’s Largest and Most Trusted Cloud Delivery Platform

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 239,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 245,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $86.48. About 5.51M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/03/2018 – ANTICANCER AGENT LENVIMA® (LENVATINIB MESYLATE) APPROVED FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC) IN JAPAN, FIRST APPROVAL WORLDWIDE FOR LENVIMA FOR HCC; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO SAYS ARE PLEASED WITH INTEREST BY PROSPECTIVE BUYERS/PARTNERS; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhar; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 22,854 shares to 36,117 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 25,427 shares. Fenimore Asset owns 7,290 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.37% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 45,094 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mngmt Or holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,709 shares. Thomasville Bancorp holds 49,881 shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 402,321 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2.49 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Boston Prtn holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3.80 million shares. Horan Capital Advsrs owns 33,026 shares. L & S Advsr reported 1.71% stake. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 55,236 shares. Nippon Life Company has 1.04% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 16,383 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,686 shares to 62,986 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,763 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 7,136 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Atria Invests Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,145 shares. American Interest Gru holds 0.02% or 65,795 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 10,584 shares. Eaton Vance stated it has 784,248 shares. First Mercantile owns 0.09% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 5,256 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Com stated it has 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 8,329 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Llc reported 0.24% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Barclays Public Ltd Co has 259,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 800 shares. Mai Management holds 10,089 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). C M Bidwell & Ltd owns 5,645 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio.