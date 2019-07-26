Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shareholder Gotham Asset Management Cut Stake as Market Value Rose; Shufro Rose & Co Has Lifted Alleghany Del (Y) Holding by $10.66 Million as Stock Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 93.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 156,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,373 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $744,000, down from 166,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.7. About 379,695 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman Conrades to Retire in June After 20 Years; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Announces Board of Directors Changes; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q REV. $669M, EST. $654.0M; 28/03/2018 – Increasing Prominence of Live and Live Linear OTT Streaming Services Demonstrates Provider Confidence in Quality of Online Video Delivery, New Akamai Survey Shows; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $699.33. About 34,282 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.71 million for 27.53 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.

