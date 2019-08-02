Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Increased Its Stake by $372,750; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Holder Davis-Rea LTD Trimmed Stake

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 1329.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 5,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 5,645 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, up from 395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $89.24. About 997,917 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI NAMES FREDERIC V. SALERNO CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies, Inc. vs Limelight Networks, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,559 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 27,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $203.98. About 23.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 17/04/2018 – Regina Leader: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire; 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 15/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook believes trade between the U.S. and China is beneficial to both countries; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 25/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539 million in Samsung patent retrial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 32,450 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 16.82 million shares. Monetta Financial Serv holds 5,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,563 shares. Fosun Ltd stated it has 7,900 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Blair William & Co Il accumulated 105,412 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Hudock Cap Gru Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Private Advisor Ltd Liability Company accumulated 3,586 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Focused Wealth reported 475 shares stake. Principal Group owns 0.02% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 246,355 shares. Advsr Asset Management Inc invested in 11,553 shares or 0.01% of the stock. American Int Grp stated it has 65,795 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 43,211 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0.05% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 1.92 million shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. $427,320 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was sold by Wheaton William. Ahola Aaron also sold $151,335 worth of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Thursday, February 14.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 3,405 shares to 5,040 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,360 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Akamai (AKAM) Gains From Robust Cloud Security Portfolio – nasdaq.com” on March 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Akamai Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Akamai Security Experts to Present Five Sessions in Las Vegas at Black Hat USA 2019, BSidesLV, DEF CON 27 – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Akamai Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AKAM) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Company accumulated 29,549 shares or 6.08% of the stock. Brown Capital Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Drw Securities Lc reported 1,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank reported 73,237 shares stake. Bowling Port Mngmt Llc holds 96,268 shares or 2.9% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd reported 136,660 shares. Washington Fincl Bank invested 2.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Lionstone Ltd Liability Corporation has 8.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hikari Tsushin stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meridian Mgmt reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crestwood Group Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 272,952 shares. Alphamark Advsr stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company holds 4.33% or 525,661 shares in its portfolio. 1.19 million were reported by British Columbia Investment.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Does Apple’s iPhone Loyalty Compare To Samsung And Google? – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Apple’s Recent Downgrade Doesn’t Bother Me At All – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Analyst Doesn’t Want To Own Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.