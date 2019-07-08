Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Share Value Rose While Northpointe Capital Has Trimmed by $825,233 Its Position; Westwood Holdings Group Continues to Hold Holding in Renasant (RNST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 420,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.63 million, up from 780,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 9,620 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 23.97% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Renasant; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – EXCLUDING ONE-TIME TRANSACTION COSTS, MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO RENASANT’S ESTIMATED EARNINGS; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ADDITIONALLY, ALL BRAND OPTIONS WILL BE CASHED OUT AT $1,550 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Suggs Joins Renasant Boards; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – PROPOSED MERGER HAS BEEN APPROVED UNANIMOUSLY BY EACH COMPANY’S BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Waycaster Promoted To Chief Executive Officer For Renasant

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 11,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,489 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 153,097 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has declined 0.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – BOARD INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY ABOUT $417 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud; 11/05/2018 – Akamai Technologies To Participate In The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 30/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: CIRA partners with Akamai to enhance cybersecurity solutions for Canadians; 03/05/2018 – Akamai Expects to Grow by Several Hundred Employees, Says CEO (Video); 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Form Financial Operating Committee; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 09/03/2018 – AKAMAI ENTERS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS BOARD CHANGES

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. The insider Gemmell James sold 9,579 shares worth $672,063. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $427,320 was sold by Wheaton William.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Covington Mgmt reported 650 shares. The Kentucky-based Farmers Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Maverick Capital, a Texas-based fund reported 97,460 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.14% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Moreover, Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 36,834 shares. Natixis stated it has 78,334 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hightower Lc reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 111,871 shares. Amer Century owns 941,767 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 43,211 shares. Ghp Advsrs has invested 0.33% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Miller Howard New York owns 32,539 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 148,750 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.26% or 67,235 shares.

Analysts await Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AKAM’s profit will be $124.71M for 26.63 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Akamai Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% negative EPS growth.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,936 shares to 52,202 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 37,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited Shs (NYSE:G) by 48,703 shares to 365,965 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,325 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co.

