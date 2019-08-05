Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Share Price Rose While Oak Associates LTD Boosted by $994,000 Its Position; Nike (NKE) Share Price Rose While Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Cut Holding by $798,000

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc. (NKE) by 42.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 8.16M shares traded or 25.17% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q REV. $9.0B, EST. $8.85B; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 136,370 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 122,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 1.86 million shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 09/03/2018 – IGNORE: AKAMAI AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT REPORTED YESTERDAY; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Against Cyber Threats; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY ABOUT $417M TO ABOUT $750M; 21/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW BLOCKCHAIN-BASED ONLINE PAYMENT NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN JAPAN DURING FIRST HALF OF 2020; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Mngmt has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Kwmg Limited stated it has 0.01% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A stated it has 0.92% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj holds 0.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3,200 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 124,454 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 300 shares. Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or accumulated 109,772 shares or 3.98% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 2.49M shares. Rnc Cap Management Lc invested in 3,343 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co reported 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Voya Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Saturna holds 32,183 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 189,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cap World Invsts holds 64.84 million shares. Estabrook Cap owns 47,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 27.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 118,530 shares to 506,500 shares, valued at $27.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 166,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10,334 shares to 154,373 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,250 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Gemmell James sold $672,063. Ahola Aaron sold $151,335 worth of stock or 2,157 shares.