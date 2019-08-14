Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Market Value Rose While Howland Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $351,521; As Marriott Intl Class A (MAR) Stock Price Rose, Maryland Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $18.40 Million

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 72,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23M, down from 77,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.54. About 1.33M shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – HAD BEEN TARGETING OPERATING MARGINS FOR EXISTING OPERATIONS IN HIGH 20S FOR 2020; 30/04/2018 – Canada News Wire: CIRA partners with Akamai to enhance cybersecurity solutions for Canadians; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer and @MarcChaikin’s charts suggest investors buy Akamai and sell Walmart $AKAM $WMT; 08/03/2018 – Akamai to Appoint New Directors in Deal With Activist Elliott; 12/04/2018 – Hotstar and Akamai set Global Streaming Record during VIVO IPL 2018; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 16/04/2018 – Akamai Announces New Enhancements to World’s Largest and Most Trusted Cloud Delivery Platform; 21/05/2018 – Akamai and MUFG Announce Blockchain-Based Payment Network; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 70C

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc Class A (MAR) by 98.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 147,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 2,164 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 149,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 42,266 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 17/04/2018 – Top Gun Ventures Expands to Denver with Hire of Laura Marriott; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – MARRIOTT SAYS UNIT SOLD SHERATON FIJI RESORT, WESTIN DENARAU ISLAND RESORT & SPA, FIJI AND ASSOCIATED GOLF FACILITIES FOR ABOUT $131 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 04/05/2018 – Marriott International Declares An Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18,936 shares to 164,151 shares, valued at $17.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,309 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 6,242 shares. California-based Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 79,597 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.05% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 4,181 shares. 6,868 are owned by Park Avenue Limited Liability Company. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Co holds 287,652 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fairpointe Ltd Liability Com owns 2% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 836,806 shares. Whittier Tru holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Company LP invested in 356 shares. Bb&T Corporation owns 111,945 shares. Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). 10,285 were accumulated by Wedge L Lp Nc.

