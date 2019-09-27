Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Market Value Rose While Harber Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $741,360; Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Shareholder Fil LTD Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 9,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 46,101 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, up from 36,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $89.79. About 913,879 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 22/03/2018 – Akamai Co-Founder Dr. Tom Leighton Wins 2018 Marconi Prize; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – Akamai Establishes $50 Million Endowment To Support Mathematics Programs In STEM Education; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS INITIATIVES W/ HOLDER ELLIOTT INCL. 2 DIRECTORS; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Second Independent Director at Later Date; 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 7.18M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $664.78 million, down from 9.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 546,083 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Akamai Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Akamai (AKAM) Stock is a Strong Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 137.78 million shares or 0.72% more from 136.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). American Grp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 58,776 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 394,599 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa accumulated 111,973 shares. Amer Century Inc owns 0.07% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 902,018 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 700,281 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 6,132 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 35,404 shares. Prudential Plc, Illinois-based fund reported 7,451 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has 226,588 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Service Advsrs stated it has 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Victory Cap Mgmt accumulated 37,631 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Compton Capital Ri holds 8,500 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.05% or 13,348 shares.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 106,104 shares to 583,470 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 47,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,517 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN and Evergreen Extend Intermodal Agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to St. John’s NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Rail and Trucks Go Head to Head as Teething Troubles With PSR Implementation Abate – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “June 6, 2019 – CN Celebrates 100 Years NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN and COSCO Shipping Lines Extend Intermodal Partnership – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.