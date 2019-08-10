Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Market Valuation Rose While New England Research & Management Cut Its Holding; Fairview Capital Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Fluor (FLR) by $22.15 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp (FLR) by 268.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 615,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 844,255 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, up from 228,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 2.57M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – FLUOR GETS CONTRACT FROM ENPPI; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies (AKAM) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 6,750 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 11,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Akamai Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.51M shares traded or 30.86% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Acquia Strengthens Leadership Team with Financial and Operations Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO USE A PORTION OF PROCEEDS TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – WORKED WITH ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE INITIAIVES WHICH INCLUDE ADDITION OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 09/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Market Leader in Bot Risk Management Solutions; 05/04/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WILLIAM “BILL” WAGNER TO AKAMAI BOARD EFFECTIVE APRIL 3; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS 79C-83C, EST. 70C; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Tom Killalea Director

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider Wheaton William sold $427,320. The insider Ahola Aaron sold $151,335.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Akamai: Not A Compelling Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P 500 Movers: AKAM, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai (AKAM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenues, Ups ’18 View – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Akamai Inks Deal With Microsoft for an Undisclosed Amount – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

