Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Trimmed Stake by $1.68 Million as Stock Value Rose; Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holder Garrison Financial Boosted Its Holding by $515,633 as Stock Rose

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 79.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 23,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The institutional investor held 6,253 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 29,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 1.42 million shares traded or 8.38% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 10/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Two Independent Directors to Board; 17/04/2018 – Akamai’s State of the Internet / Security: Carrier Insight Report Highlights the Importance of Information Sharing in Battle Ag; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – WILL GRANT INITIAL PURCHASERS OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $150 MLN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES ON SAME TERMS; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENT LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR FREDERIC V. SALERNO NAMED CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – AS PART OF INITIATIVES, BOARD WILL BE FORMING A FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS

