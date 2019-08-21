Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Hayek Kallen Investment Management Raised Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $375,580

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $21.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.42. About 1.18 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Has Lots of Company as Trump Slams `Stupid’ Businesses; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Can Amazon cut insurers out of primary care?; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by 4139.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 14,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.75% . The hedge fund held 15,136 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Akamai Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.87. About 585,099 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 28/03/2018 – Research Findings Show Industry Leaders Struggle to Balance Digital Innovation and Security; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS – CO, AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES ALSO AGREED TO LICENSE CERTAIN PATENTS TO ONE ANOTHER AS PART OF SETTLEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Net $54M; 08/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies to Add Second Independent Director at Later Date; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AND LICENSES ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 14/05/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT AGREED TO VOTING IN FAVOR OF CO’S PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – FINANCIAL OPERATING COMMITTEE TO WORK TO IDENTIFY PATH TO ACHIEVING OPER. MARGINS OF 30 PCT IN 2020

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,063 shares to 51 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,223 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).